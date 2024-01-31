UK PM Rishi Sunak follows a rigorous wellness routine which includes fasting for 36 hours, according to media reports. He consumes only ‘water, tea and calorie-free drinks’ during this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From Sunday 5 pm to Tuesday 5 am, he consumes nothing, suggested reports. This routine of the prime minister aroused curiosity within social media with experts pouring in their opinions.

Also read: ‘Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty criticised because…’: Sudha Murty's ‘Kuch toh log kahenge’ advice for UK Prime Minister The PM shared some information about his fasting routine during a recent interview. Rishi Sunak appeared on ITV's mid-morning show on January 30 to discuss the upcoming general election along with other issues, reported Metro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The show's hosts, Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes, asked the PM about his intermittent fasting routine. "We have so much to talk to you about, as I'm sure you can imagine, but we do need to talk to you about fasting from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning. You just had some chicken, is that your first bit of food since?" asked host Clark, reported Outlet.

Also read: Rishi Sunak's popularity at lowest, 70% survey respondents view the UK PM as ‘unfavourably’ Here's what UK PM Rishi Sunak said about his fasting routine Also read: Sacked UK minister Suella Braverman backs PM Rishi Sunak for next election The PM, in astonishment over the personal question, responded, “I've already had my second pastry today. No, yes! I didn't think we'd ever be talking about this but there we go".

Also read: UK PM Rishi Sunak says 'completely committed' to Rwanda migrant scheme Answering the question, he further said, “I wish I was as disciplined as has been reported. Like all of us, I start the week with the best of intentions and then you hit contact with reality at some point." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PM tries to control his cravings every Monday after an indulgent weekend and tries to have a day of fasting. However, he sometimes fails to stick to his resolution. "But it's not totally nothing, but largely nothing. I do have the odd nut. I start with the best of intentions, as we all do, but then things happen," he added. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Also read: Rishi Sunak says would only agree trade deal with India if it benefits Britain Rishi Sunak further stated his liking for sugary foods as he said, "I love sugary things, so I eat a lot of sugary pastries the rest of the week. I love my food.

While mentioning that his work-related engagements don't permit him to exercise as much as he used to earlier, the PM said, "I don't exercise as much as I used to because of my job. It's a little reset and a detox at the start of the week." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!