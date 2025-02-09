’We’re in very dark place in America’: Actor Richard Gere labels Donald Trump as ‘bully,’ ‘thug’; issues warning

Actor Richard Gere criticised US President Donald Trump and labelled him as a bully and thug during an awards ceremony in Spain. The 75-year-old actor, who received the International Goya Award, expressed concern over rising authoritarianism globally. 

Actor Richard Gere holding the International Goya Award during the Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards ceremony in Spain ’s Granada on February 8.(REUTERS)

Richard Gere, the 75-year-old American actor, called US President Donald Trump a "bully" and a "thug" on Saturday during an awards ceremony in Spain. According to Richard Gere, the country was in a “very dark place.”

At Spain's top film honours called Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards, Richard Gere was honoured with International Goya Award. At the event, Richard Gere warned that authoritarianism is on the rise "everywhere".

On February 8, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas presented the honorary award to Richard Gere for "his extraordinary contribution to the art of filmmaking" and his social commitment to various causes. These include the plight of refugees and the homeless.

‘Very dark place in America’

Richard Gere said, "We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States. But it's not just in the US, it's everywhere," adding, he noted, "Authoritarianism takes us all over," Hindustan Times reported. During Saturday gala speech, Richard Gere warned of the "dark marriage" of power and money "like we've never seen before".

According to the longtime champion of Tibet, irresponsible and dangerously corrosive billionaires are running everything in America and this situation is dangerous for everyone on this planet. "The fact that these irresponsible and perhaps dangerously corrosive billionaires are running everything in America right now is a danger for everyone on this planet," HT quoted Richard Gere as saying.

Sceptical of the 47th US President, the Pretty Woman and American Gigolo actor seemed highly critical of Donald Trump during a press conference in Granada on Friday.

Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards highlights

Marcel Barrera's heroic bus driver heart warmer “The 47” and Arantxa Echeverría terrorist org infiltrator thriller “Undercover” became the first films ever to share the best picture Spanish Academy Goya while Narco-musical Emilia Pérez won best European film.

 

