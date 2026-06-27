West Asia conflict leaves India's MSMEs grappling with power, diesel woes

New Delhi: India’s small businesses are grappling with a double blow from the ongoing West Asia conflict—frequent power cuts and tighter restrictions on diesel purchases—disrupting factory operations and raising production costs, according to two people aware of the matter and an MSME industry representation reviewed by Mint.
New Delhi: India’s small businesses are grappling with a double blow from the ongoing West Asia conflict—frequent power cuts and tighter restrictions on diesel purchases—disrupting factory operations and raising production costs, according to two people aware of the matter and an MSME industry representation reviewed by Mint.
Power cuts caused by grid tripping and load shedding amid soaring temperatures and peak electricity demand are forcing factories to halt production several times a day, MSME executives told Mint.
Power cuts caused by grid tripping and load shedding amid soaring temperatures and peak electricity demand are forcing factories to halt production several times a day, MSME executives told Mint.
“There are 7-8 power trippages and outages every day,” said Neeraj Kedia, managing director of Uttar Pradesh-based Chakradhar Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., a zinc sulphate manufacturer. “When there are adverse weather conditions, there are power outages. Even after a short power cut of 15-20 minutes, the entire factory needs to be restarted. Ultimately, it leads to economic losses for us.”
Running diesel generators as backup has also become harder after the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, on 11 June, restricted industrial and commercial diesel purchases from retail fuel outlets and capped sales at 200 litres per customer, the executives said.
The issue is significant because industrial consumers account for about 41% of India's electricity demand of around 1,800 TWh (terawatt-hours). Electricity also makes up about a fifth of operating costs for India's 87 million registered MSMEs, which contribute 30.1% of GDP, 35.4% of manufacturing output and nearly 45% of the country's exports.
Queries emailed to the spokespersons of the ministries of MSME, power and petroleum & natural gas remained unanswered till press time.
MSME urge relaxation
MSME industry bodies have been lobbying the government to relax the restrictions, especially for diesel purchases.
“Thousands of MSMEs rely on diesel generators to maintain production during power interruptions, voltage fluctuations and peak-load restrictions,” industry lobby group Fisme (Federation of Indian Small and Medium Enterprises) said in a 15 June communication to the Union petroleum and natural gas ministry reviewed by Mint.
“Engineering units, foundries, textile processing units, food processing enterprises, plastics units and export-oriented manufacturers frequently procure diesel from nearby retail outlets based on operational requirements,” said FISME in its letter. According to industry estimates, generators account for about 8% of India’s total diesel demand of around 94 million tonnes.
Data from the Grid Controller of India Ltd showed that in June, electricity shortages across the country surged to 6 million units in a day—enough to power up to 50,000 households—although that is a significant decline from the highs of 16 million units in early May amid record power demand.
According to Jayant Deo, former managing director of Indian Energy Exchange, the country currently doesn't have an issue in terms of power availability; however, last-mile connectivity issues continue.
“Smaller industries can go for group captive power sourcing with solar power, which would reduce their total project cost by 8% due to cost sharing,” Deo said. “Discoms need to maintain quality power supply and ensure continuous power. Regulations also require discoms to compensate for interruption in power supply. If not implemented and paid for, consumers would have to raise these concerns.”
Industry executives said MSMEs have the option of expensive bulk procurement or curtailed procurement from retail pumps, which would result in higher logistics costs given the daily procurement limit. With industrial diesel prices at over ₹130 per litre, a large number of commercial and industrial buyers shifted to retail pumps where prices are around ₹95.
This, according to Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, increased demand and resulted in shortages at retail pumps. Following this, the government barred diesel procurement to 200 litres per person per day earlier this month.
“In cases where commercial buyers used to send a trolley with three to five drums of 200 litres each, now can carry only one drum,” said Monty Sehgal, spokesperson of Petroleum Dealers Association Punjab, which represents 4,000 pumps. “Now these industries require more trips to fetch the required fuel. This is a major hurdle for bulk buyers like small industries and farmers.”
The United Petroleum Dealers Association, which represents pumps in 11 states, sought relaxation from the Union petroleum and natural gas ministry on 24 June.
“PESO-licensed OMC gantry facilities located within dealer premises should be treated as distinct from standard retail outlets and exempted from the 200-litre daily restriction. Standard 200-litre iron barrels (as used in kerosene trade) may be permitted for filling within the 200-litre limit for genuine generator users in essential sectors,” the association said in a representation to the petroleum ministry on 24 June.
Kedia of Chakradhar Chemicals said the diesel purchase curbs significantly affect operations during power cuts. “This is a major concern right now, especially after the West Asia war left energy and commodity prices higher,” he said.
“In line with the current trend, the (power) demand growth is expected to rebound in FY2027, supported by expectations of peak summer, Super El-Nino impact, a lower base and continued momentum in industrial and commercial activities. However, the growth will remain contingent upon any unforeseen weather-related events,” said Ankit Jain, vice-president, co group head, corporate ratings, Icra Ltd.