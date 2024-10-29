West Asia News: Israel enacts 2 laws restricting UN aid in Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

Two Israeli laws could bar UNRWA from operating in Israel, threatening vital aid to Palestinians during an escalating humanitarian crisis. The legislation, approved by lawmakers, has alarmed international allies and may disrupt aid efforts amid ongoing conflict.

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 08:46 AM IST
West Asia Crisis: Israel passes 2 laws restricting UN agency that distributes aid in war-torn Gaza
West Asia Crisis: Israel passes 2 laws restricting UN agency that distributes aid in war-torn Gaza(REUTERS)

Israeli lawmakers passed two laws on Monday that could threaten the work of the main United Nations agency providing aid to people in Gaza by barring it from operating on Israeli soil, severing ties with it and deeming it a terror organization.

The laws, which do not immediately go into effect, signal a new low for a long-troubled relationship between Israel and the UN Israel’s international allies said they were deeply worried about its potential impact on Palestinians as the war’s humanitarian toll is worsening, news agency AP reported.

Also Read | Israel urged by Yellen to help Palestinian economy function

Under the first law, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, would be banned from conducting ‘any activity’ or providing any service inside Israel, while the second would sever diplomatic ties with it.

Indian Aid for Palestine

India is one of the countries sending aid to Palestine under UNRWA. Earlier this month, India dispatched aid that included 30 tons of vital supplies, such as medicines, surgical items, dental products, general medical necessities, and high-energy biscuits, to be distributed through UNRWA for Palestine Refugees

The Israel legislation risks collapsing the already fragile process for distributing aid in Gaza at a moment when Israel is under increased pressure from the United States to ramp up aid.

Israel has alleged that some of UNRWA’s thousands of staff members participated in the October 2023 Hamas attacks that sparked the war in Gaza. It also has said hundreds of UNRWA staff have militant ties and that it has found Hamas military assets near or under the agency’s facilities.

The agency fired nine employees after an investigation but denies it knowingly aids armed groups, and says it acts quickly to purge any suspected militants from its ranks. Some of Israel’s allegations prompted major international donors to cut funding to the agency, although some of it has been restored.

Also Read | US, Israel to join new talks for short-term Gaza cease-fire

The first vote passed 92-10 and followed a fiery debate between supporters of the law and its opponents, mostly members of Arab parliamentary parties. The second law was approved 87-9.

The United Nations chief warned that if two laws adopted by Israel’s parliament are implemented, the UN agency providing essential services to Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank would likely be prevented from continuing work that is mandated by the UN General Assembly.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the work of the agency known as UNRWA “indispensable,” and said implementing the laws “could have devastating consequences for Palestinian refugees in the occupied Palestinian territories, which is unacceptable.”

“There is no alternative to UNRWA,” he said in a statement issued Monday night.

UNRWA was established by the General Assembly in 1949 to provide relief for Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes before and during the 1948 war that followed Israel’s establishment, as well as their descendants.

Also Read | Israel-Gaza war: India sends humanitarian aid to Palestine
The work of the agency is indispensable.

The two laws were approved amid an escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, now in the second year of Israel’s military retaliation following Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, in southern Israel.

(With AP inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Israel’s new laws could severely limit UNRWA’s ability to provide aid in Gaza.
  • The relationship between Israel and the UN has reached a new low, impacting international humanitarian efforts.
  • The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is exacerbated by political decisions amidst ongoing conflict.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWest Asia News: Israel enacts 2 laws restricting UN aid in Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    142.25
    09:46 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.3%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.90
    09:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    13.2 (7.15%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    181.00
    09:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4 (-2.16%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.45
    09:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -1 (-0.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    258.00
    09:37 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    11.6 (4.71%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    315.85
    09:37 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.85 (-8.63%)

    Ksb share price

    780.00
    09:36 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -51.9 (-6.24%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    356.85
    09:37 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -15.9 (-4.27%)

    KPIT Technologies share price

    1,329.00
    09:37 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.96%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    9,405.35
    09:37 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    852.45 (9.97%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    466.45
    09:37 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    34.8 (8.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.35
    09:36 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    12.65 (6.85%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,155.90
    09:36 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    53 (4.81%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.000.00
      Chennai
      80,301.000.00
      Delhi
      80,453.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.