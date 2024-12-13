West Bengal BJP's Murshidabad unit has announced plans to construct a Ram temple in Berhampore. This plan came just days after TMC MLA Humayun Kabir suggested constructing a mosque similar to the Babri Masjid in Beldanga in the same Murshidabad district.

The party said that the construction of the Ram temple project in Berhampore will begin on January 22, 2025 which is exactly a year after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The land for the project has already been identified, and the total cost is estimated to be ₹10 crore.

Also Read | Special debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha today amid Govt-INDIA bloc standoff

While speaking to reporters, BJP’s Berhampore organisational district president Shakharav Sarkar said, “We have already identified a land in Beharampore area and the construction work for the Ram temple, based on the design of the temple in Ayodhya, will begin soon.”

What did TMC MLA say on his plans for Babri Masjid like mosque? Earlier on Tuesday, TMC MLA Kabir announced plans for the mosque, which he said would honour the sentiments of the region’s significant minority population. While speaking to reporters, Kabir had said, “By 2025, Murshidabad will witness the construction of a mosque similar to the Babri Masjid. The project will serve as a tribute to the historical mosque demolished in Ayodhya in 1992.” He also added that the mosque would reflect the aspirations of the "34 per cent minority population" of the state.

After facing criticism for his remarks, he defended himself and said, “This is about preserving our heritage, not creating division. I was merely expressing the pain felt by Muslims over the demolition of the Babri Masjid. My statement reflects an emotional connection, not an intent to incite.”

Opposition slams TMC MLA Humayun Kabir On TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's statement, BJP State President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal says, "It is unfortunate for this country that some people attempt to reach the peak of appeasement politics to sustain their political agendas. Whoever wants to build anything, let them do it who has stopped them? And whom are they telling that they will build the Babri Masjid? Nobody is stopping anyone from building a mosque. In Bengal, TMC can build whatever they want, we have no objection. We do not harbor hatred for any religion. It is the TMC and Congress that have worked to spread hatred in this country," as quoted by IANS.

While speaking to ANI, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, “... Babar's mentality is already present in West Bengal... They don't just want to build a mosque, they want to establish the ideas and thoughts of Babar. TMC government in the state has established the 'Babari soch' in ways of its governance...”

TMC distances itself from Kabir’s remarks “The TMC has nothing to do with this statement of Kabir,” a senior party leader was quoted by PTI.

Another TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh while speaking to reporters called it ‘a personal matter’. He said, "It is a personal matter. If someone wants, they can build a temple, mosque, church, or gurudwara on their own land. It is their decision, and I will not make any political comments on this matter..."