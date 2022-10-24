West Bengal: Diwali cheers dampened amid rain due to cyclone 'Sitrang'2 min read . 10:47 PM IST
Cyclone 'Sitrang' brings rain and high wind in parts f West Bengal. The state witnessed a dampened Diwali cheer in Bengal on Monday
Cyclone 'Sitrang' brings rain and high wind in parts f West Bengal. The state witnessed a dampened Diwali cheer in Bengal on Monday
With the whole nation celebrating Diwali with huge fervour, West Bengal was struggling with heavy rainfall and water logging as cyclone 'Sitrang' moved north-eastwards and lay 260 km southeast of Sagar island on Monday.
With the whole nation celebrating Diwali with huge fervour, West Bengal was struggling with heavy rainfall and water logging as cyclone 'Sitrang' moved north-eastwards and lay 260 km southeast of Sagar island on Monday.
The day began with intermittent showers, which forced people to remain indoors as most Kolkata streets wore a deserted look on a festive evening. It is worth noting that the city is known for its cheerful energy during the festival and streets crowded with people visiting marquees with idols of Goddess Kali and seeing the city's bright lights.
The day began with intermittent showers, which forced people to remain indoors as most Kolkata streets wore a deserted look on a festive evening. It is worth noting that the city is known for its cheerful energy during the festival and streets crowded with people visiting marquees with idols of Goddess Kali and seeing the city's bright lights.
As the coastal districts of the state were being evacuated due to the cyclone, many of them faced light to moderate rainfall. In addition to this, Kolkata also witnessed an overcast sky with light precipitation.
As the coastal districts of the state were being evacuated due to the cyclone, many of them faced light to moderate rainfall. In addition to this, Kolkata also witnessed an overcast sky with light precipitation.
The wind moved at a speed of 33 kmph in a north-northeastward direction, cyclone 'Sitrang' lay 260 kmph southeast of Sagar island in the afternoon. It will likely intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday night.
The wind moved at a speed of 33 kmph in a north-northeastward direction, cyclone 'Sitrang' lay 260 kmph southeast of Sagar island in the afternoon. It will likely intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday night.
The cyclone will cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal early on Tuesday, the weather office said. The system hugely impacts the districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and adjoining areas of Paschim Medinipur in south Bengal on Monday, according to IMD.
The cyclone will cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal early on Tuesday, the weather office said. The system hugely impacts the districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and adjoining areas of Paschim Medinipur in south Bengal on Monday, according to IMD.
According to the weather agency, cyclone will heavily impact the Sunderbans area. In addition to Kolkata, Sitrang cyclone will bring extremely heavy rain in the North Eastern Region of India, ie Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram , Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur on Monday
According to the weather agency, cyclone will heavily impact the Sunderbans area. In addition to Kolkata, Sitrang cyclone will bring extremely heavy rain in the North Eastern Region of India, ie Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram , Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur on Monday
On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain will occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, the meteorological department said.
On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain will occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, the meteorological department said.
Even though the streets remained deserted due to heavy rainfall, it couldn't stop many resilient devotees to turn up in droves since early morning at popular Kali temples like Kalighat, Dakshineswar, Thanthania and Lake Kalibari in Kolkata.
Even though the streets remained deserted due to heavy rainfall, it couldn't stop many resilient devotees to turn up in droves since early morning at popular Kali temples like Kalighat, Dakshineswar, Thanthania and Lake Kalibari in Kolkata.
Kali Puja is celebrated in a huge grand manner across the state, especially in North 24 Parganas district.
Kali Puja is celebrated in a huge grand manner across the state, especially in North 24 Parganas district.
Heavy rain accompanied by high wind, gusting up to 100 kmph, and high tidal waves are likely to cause damage to kutcha (mud) embankments and roads, disruption of power supplies and communication, it said.
Heavy rain accompanied by high wind, gusting up to 100 kmph, and high tidal waves are likely to cause damage to kutcha (mud) embankments and roads, disruption of power supplies and communication, it said.
Due to the weather system and astronomical situations, tidal waves will reach as high as six metres due on the coast.
Due to the weather system and astronomical situations, tidal waves will reach as high as six metres due on the coast.
To prepare for any kind of adverse situation due to cyclone, Kolkata Municipal Corporation has kept its water pumps ready along with other services.
To prepare for any kind of adverse situation due to cyclone, Kolkata Municipal Corporation has kept its water pumps ready along with other services.
Weather agency has advised fishermen to not step in the sea during 24-25 October. Along with this, ferry services in Sunderbans has been halted. In addition to this, tourists are prohibited to indulge in water-bound tourist activities at seaside resort towns of Digha, Mandarmoni, Shankarpur, Bakkhali and Sagar have been stopped on October 24 and 25 as a precautionary measure.
Weather agency has advised fishermen to not step in the sea during 24-25 October. Along with this, ferry services in Sunderbans has been halted. In addition to this, tourists are prohibited to indulge in water-bound tourist activities at seaside resort towns of Digha, Mandarmoni, Shankarpur, Bakkhali and Sagar have been stopped on October 24 and 25 as a precautionary measure.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)