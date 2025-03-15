West Bengal govt imposes 4-day internet shutdown in THIS district amid violence

Residents of West Bengal's Birbhum district will not be able to access internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services until March 17. The authorities decided to suspend internet services in at least five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town to prevent the spread of rumours and unlawful activities, officials informed news agency ANI.

The four-day shutdown came into effect on March 14 (Friday) and will be effective till 8:00 AM of March 17 (Monday). The prohibitory order was issued on March 14 by West Bengal government's Home and Hill Affairs Department. The order cited concerns over the potential spreading of "rumours for unlawful activities."

Following reports of violence in Birbhum, involving a stone-pelting incident, suspension of internet and call services was made. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in affected areas with deployment of police forces.

"Any data related message or class of message to or from any person or class of persons, to or from any telecommunication equipment or class of telecommunication equipment, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication service or telecommunication network under the ambit of Telecommunications Act, 2023, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence," the order issued by Home and Hill Affairs Department Principal Secretary stated.

As per the order, no restriction on voice calls or SMS service has been imposed. The order dated March 14 further indicates that no restrictions on newspapers has been placed and notes that "communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way."

Internet shutdown in THESE five Gram Panchayats The restrictive orders are applicable in Sainthia, Hatora Gram Panchayat (GP), Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GP, Dariyapur GP, and Fulur GP.

The order added, “In view of the recent events in some areas, Internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony maybe used for spreading rumour for unlawful activities in geographical area of Sainthia town area of Sainthia Municipality, Hatora GP, Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GO, Fariyapur GP and Fulur GP area under Sainthia police station of Sainthia community development block in Birbhum Revenue district, under Birbhum police district over the next dfew days and hence the service may be temporarily shut down.”

