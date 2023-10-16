Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the Ram Temple-themed Durga Pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in north Kolkata today that is October 16, reported ANI.

The pandal has drawn inspiration from the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration ceremony will take place at 4 pm in the Santosh Mitra Square Puja according to BJP leader Sajal Ghosh. The Durga Puja pandal also known as Sajay Ghosh's Puja is organised by Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee.

The theme for this year is Ram Temple which is inspired by the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Amit Shah also inaugurated Puja pandal in 2021, during Assembly elections in Kolkata. BJP had organised Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal during that time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participated in the inauguration.

Over the weekend, Amit Shah was in Gujarat as part of his three-day-long visit. He attended the World Cup between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He also visited children from 'Anganwadi' centres in his Lok Sabha constituency. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah stated, "Today I went to a gaming zone with the children of Anganwadi centres of my Lok Sabha constituency. … the children of Anganwadi centres in my Lok Sabha constituency get all the possible facilities and happiness that children from affluent families get".

He inaugurated the "Samau Shaheed Memorial" on October 15 which was built as a tribute to 12 revolutionaries from Mansa who were hanged by the British during the 1857 revolt. Following which he addressed a gathering in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district and also inaugurated a library. Later in the day Shah participated in the 'Kesariya' Garba celebration in Surat on the first day of the Navratri festival.

(With inputs from ANI)

