In order to prevent reckless driving and road accidents, the West Bengal government has hiked the traffic violation fines as per the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the state government's latest notification.

Although the Central government increased the penalties against traffic violators in 2019, the West Bengal government did not impose the new fines considering the "difficulties faced by the common man".

At that time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act "too harsh". The Trinamool Congress chief said it was against the federal structure of the government. Adding that money is the not solution, CM Banerjee said that the problem needs to be looked at from the "humanitarian point of view".

Now, after the implementation of the new fines, a traffic violator will have to shell out up to ₹10,000 for not complying with the rules.

A person driving a car without a licence will have to shell out ₹5,000, up from the previous fine of ₹500. Similarly, one driving recklessly with have to pay a fine of up to ₹4,000, which was ₹400 earlier, the notification issued by the state Transport Department said.

One has to pay an amount between ₹500 and ₹1,000 for violating driving rules on the road, while ₹2,000 will be slapped for lapsed car insurance, and ₹5,000 for racing on the road. A fine of ₹10,000 will be slapped if any vehicle plies without a road permit, and ₹5,000 if it's not registered. A biker will have to pay ₹1,000 for riding without a helmet.

One will be fined between ₹2,000 and ₹4,000 for honking in a silent zone, it said.

According to the notification, fines have been increased for a total of 26 traffic violations.

"The new guideline will come into effect soon. Traffic police personnel and motor vehicle inspectors can collect the fines. The hike will on one hand increase the revenue of the government, and on the other, lead people to follow rules," he said.

