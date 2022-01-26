This state increases traffic violation fines up to 10,000

One has to pay an amount between ₹500 and ₹1,000 for violating driving rules on the road, while ₹2,000 will be slapped for lapsed car insurance, and ₹5,000 for racing on the road. A fine of ₹10,000 will be slapped if any vehicle plies without a road permit, and ₹5,000 if it's not registered. A biker will have to pay ₹1,000 for riding without a helmet.

