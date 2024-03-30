Active Stocks
West Bengal Police 'played straight…’: Netizens say as Virat Kohli's clip to raise awareness goes viral | Watch

Written By Fareha Naaz

West Bengal Police's recent post on social media has caught netizen's attention that depicts Indian cricketer-batsman Virat Kohli. The post attempts to deliver an important road safety message through creative appeal.

RCB's Virat Kohli playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29, Friday. (AFP)
RCB's Virat Kohli playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29, Friday. (AFP)

West Bengal Police's recent post on social media has caught netizen's attention that depicts Indian cricketer-batsman Virat Kohli. 

The innovative post to raise awareness about road safety and encourage two-wheeler drivers about the importance of wearing helmets on roads was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on March 29.

The West Bengal Police's recent post capitalises on the nation's love for cricket amid the ongoing IPL fever. The post attempts to deliver important road safety message through creative appeal inspired by a sixer hit by Virat Kohli. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) captain Virat Kohli in the video could be seen hitting a slow off-cutter over deep square leg for a six that was delivered by IPL's costliest player, Mitchell Starc. During this match, Virat Kohli smacked 83 runs off 59 balls in his innings and hence is leading the race for the IPL 2024 Orange Cap with a total of 181 runs.

The West Bengal Police used this cricket match video and captioned, "Haar jeet ke hiseb rakhe. Rajar mukut mathaye thake." In English, it means, "Who keeps account of wins and losses? The king's crown is intact on his head."

Netizens were strong to react to this post as the message resonates with the public. This post has become very popular and gained over 4,300  views. One user stated, “Why WB police promoting a event managed By Amit Shah Son." Another user tweeted, “Have you played straight drive about Sandeshkhali issue before arrest of TMC leader, when people used to fear ?"

A third user commented, “Sandeshkali chipa nahi sakta is Kohli ka straight drive tumhare liye." while commenting on Sandeshkhali row. A fourth user remarked, “couldn't file FIR when victims come to WBP but memes."

Published: 30 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM IST
