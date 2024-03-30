West Bengal Police's recent post on social media has caught netizen's attention that depicts Indian cricketer-batsman Virat Kohli. The post attempts to deliver an important road safety message through creative appeal.

The innovative post to raise awareness about road safety and encourage two-wheeler drivers about the importance of wearing helmets on roads was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on March 29.

The West Bengal Police's recent post capitalises on the nation's love for cricket amid the ongoing IPL fever. The post attempts to deliver important road safety message through creative appeal inspired by a sixer hit by Virat Kohli.

Netizens were strong to react to this post as the message resonates with the public. This post has become very popular and gained over 4,300 views. One user stated, "Why WB police promoting a event managed By Amit Shah Son." Another user tweeted, "Have you played straight drive about Sandeshkhali issue before arrest of TMC leader, when people used to fear ?" A third user commented, "Sandeshkali chipa nahi sakta is Kohli ka straight drive tumhare liye." while commenting on Sandeshkhali row. A fourth user remarked, "couldn't file FIR when victims come to WBP but memes."

