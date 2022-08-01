West Bengal to get 7 new districts, announces CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has announced the formation f seven new districts in West Bengal – Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one district will be named in Basirhat
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the state would get seven new districts, raising the total number of districts to 30. The six of the seven new districts that were announced today are -- Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, and Behrampur. One district will be named in Basirhat.
"Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal now it has been increased to 30. The 7 new districts include - Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat," Mamata Banerjee said.
The announcement about the formation of seven new districts came while the chief minister declared that a reshuffle was on the cards, with four to five new faces expected to get inducted into the council of ministers.
While announcing the induction of fresh faces into the cabinet, Mamata Banerjee said that several departments such as Panchayat, Public Health Engineering, Consumer Affairs & Self Help Group in the Bengal cabinet have been functioning without any dedicated minister.
Mamata Banerjee said it wasn't possible for her to shoulder the responsibilities of these departments alone.
"We have to reshuffle our Cabinet. But (I) do not have any plan to dissolve the Cabinet and come up with a new one. There are several departments that have no one at the helm. I alone cannot shoulder (the) responsibilities of all these departments," Mamata Banerjee said.
The chief minister added that four to five new faces will soon be introduced in the Cabinet and the reshuffle will be done on Wednesday, August 3. "We will introduce four to five new faces in the Cabinet. The reshuffle will be carried out on Wednesday," Mamata Banerjee said.
The Panchayat, Public Health Engineering, Consumer Affairs and Self Help Group departments, too, were being looked after by Mamata Banerjee. Ever since Partha Chatterjee's arrest in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam, Mamata Banerjee was looking after his departments too.
