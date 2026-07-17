West Bengal train accident: Three dead, several injured as train crashes into school van

Three people, including two schoolchildren, were killed and several others injured after a local train rammed into a school van at an open level crossing in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning, PTI reported.

The accident took place around 7 AM near Karna Subarna railway station, about 214 km from Kolkata. The Tata Sumo van, carrying around 10 schoolchildren, was crossing the railway tracks when it was hit by the train.

According to railway officials quoted by PTI, the level crossing gate was reportedly open when the collision occurred. A 10-member team has been sent to investigate the cause of the accident.

Local residents rushed the injured children to a nearby hospital. Three children and the driver were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, while the remaining injured children are undergoing treatment at the same facility, according to local media reports.

Also Read | Tata Electronics resorts to older tech to launch its chip foray

Videos from the accident site showed the extent of the impact, with the school van's windows shattered, its body badly crushed, the windshield smashed and the roof nearly ripped off.

The collision also affected train operations on the Azimganj–Katwa section of Eastern Railway's Howrah division, railway officials said.

Following the accident, local residents staged a protest, alleging negligence by the Railways and the gatekeeper. Some residents alleged the gatekeeper may have been intoxicated at the time of the accident, according to local media reports. Authorities have not officially confirmed these allegations.

West Bengal train collision: Union Minister reacts Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar described the deaths of the children as “heartbreaking” and called for a thorough inquiry.

“Any loss of life is tragic, but the death of children is even more heartbreaking. A thorough inquiry is necessary, and I believe the Railways will conduct a separate investigation,” he said.

Railway authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal collision, PTI reported.

Railway deaths: NCRB vs operational crash data The incident comes amid continuing concerns over railway safety in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), around 21,000 to 22,500 people die on or around railway tracks every year. These figures include deaths caused by trespassing, accidents at level crossings, and other railway-related incidents.