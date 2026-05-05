Western disturbance to bring rain, thunderstorms across north India; stronger spell on 10-11 May

A fresh spell of pre-monsoon activity is set to sweep parts of India this week, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds forecast across northwest India on 5-6 May, followed by another round on 10-11 May, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office, in its latest forecast said that isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh on 5-6 May, offering temporary relief from high temperatures. Similar weather activity is expected to extend to Uttarakhand during 5-8 May, east Uttar Pradesh on 6-7 May, and parts of Rajasthan through the week, with west Rajasthan likely to be affected on 5 May and east Rajasthan during 5-9 May.

The weather system is expected to bring intermittent relief from high temperatures. A second, more intense spell of wet weather is forecast on 10-11 May. During this period, isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is likely across the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are expected in some areas.

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However, a gradual rise in day temperatures by 4–6°C is expected across the region until 9 May.

In contrast, eastern and northeastern parts of the country are bracing for more intense activity. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the Northeast during 5-6 May. Heavy rainfall is also expected in some pockets. Further, southern states are also likely to receive rainfall.

"Isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for next 6-7 days," said Akhil Srivastava, scientist, IMD.

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Despite the rain-bearing systems, heat remains a concern in parts of central and peninsular India. The maximum temperatures were in the range of 40°C and above over most parts of Vidarbha, some parts of Telangana, isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh, Marathawada; they were in the range of 36-40°C in the remaining parts of the country except over some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Punjab, Haryana, entire north East India and Western Himalayan region, where they are below 36°C . The highest maximum temperature of 44.2°C was reported at Brahmagiri (Vidarbha).

Similar warming trends are forecast for northeast India and Maharashtra later this week.

Heatwave conditions are likely to develop in isolated pockets of west Rajasthan between 9 and 11 May. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, and parts of Gujarat on select days during the forecast period. The evolving weather pattern underscores a typical pre-monsoon transition, marked by alternating spells of thunderstorms and rising heat across regions.

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