Western Railway extends journeys of 8 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare amid festive season

Western Railway extended the journeys of 8 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare, keeping the same composition, timings, and route for the convenience of passengers during festive season and to meet the travel demand.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, stated that Train No. 04714 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner weekly Special, which was initially scheduled until October 6, will now have an additional trip on October 13.

Train No. 04713 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus weekly Special, initially planned up to October 5, will have an additional trip on October 12.

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special, initially notified until October 2, will now operate an additional trip on October 9, 2023.

Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special, initially scheduled until October 1, 2023, will now have an extra trip on October 8.

Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Special, which was initially planned until October 5, will operate an additional trip on October 12.

Train No. 09723 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special, previously scheduled until October 4, will have an additional trip on October 11.

Train No. 09211 Gandhigram – Botad Special, originally notified until September 30, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2023.

Train No. 09212 Botad – Gandhigram Special, previously scheduled until September 30, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09213 Botad – Dhrangadhra Special, initially planned until September 30, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09214 Dhrangadhra – Botad Special, initially scheduled until September 30, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09215 Gandhigram – Bhavnagar Terminus Special, originally notified until October 30, has been extended until January 1, 2024.

Train No. 09216 Bhavnagar Terminus – Gandhigram Special, previously scheduled until October 29, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09530 Bhavnagar Terminus – Dhola Jn. Special, initially planned until October 29, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09529 Dhola Jn. – Bhavnagar Terminus Special, previously scheduled until October 30, has been extended until January 1, 2024.

Train No. 09595 Rajkot – Porbandar Special, originally notified until September 30, has been extended until December 31.

Train No. 09596 Porbandar – Rajkot Special, initially planned until September 30, has been extended until December 31.

Train booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 04714, 09622 & 09724 will open from October 6, at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. Detailed information regarding halt timings, passenger details and composition will be available at the official website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

