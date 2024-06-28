WestJet Mechanic Strike Is Averted Before Canada Holiday Weekend

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has stepped in to prevent a strike that could have roiled air travel during the Canada Day holiday weekend.

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has stepped in to prevent a strike that could have roiled air travel during the Canada Day holiday weekend.

Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose final binding arbitration to resolve the dispute between WestJet Airlines Ltd., Canada’s second-largest carrier, and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association union, according to a statement Thursday.

That means the potential strike — which could have started Friday evening, disrupting the holiday travel of some 250,000 passengers — has been avoided for now. The Calgary-based airline controlled by private equity firm Onex Corp. had already canceled dozens of flights earlier Thursday in anticipation of the labor action.

The union said in a separate statement that it will comply with the minister’s order and “directs its members to refrain from any unlawful job action."

O’Regan wants the “strike averted, less disruption and more certainty," according to his office. Last week, the minister referred the dispute to the CIRB, essentially asking it to look into what action can be taken to help both parties reach an agreement.

WestJet had managed to avoid labor actions from its maintenance engineers earlier this month as well as in May. But the workers were in a position to strike again this week.

WestJet had reached a tentative agreement with the union last month, but 97.5% of the union members rejected it. Since then, the airline has been trying to avoid a strike through binding arbitration for a collective agreement.

WestJet on June 17 made a formal request for CIRB and the labor minister to intervene and refer the parties to arbitration, which would stop any labor action.

The union doesn't believe arbitration is needed and is asking the CIRB to dismiss the airline's request, as the parties have made significant progress on disputes and are continuing to bargain, according a brief filed to the CIRB.

