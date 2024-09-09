Westpac appoints insider Anthony Miller as CEO, incumbent Peter King to retire

WESTPAC-CEO/ (UPDATE 3, PIX):UPDATE 3-Westpac appoints insider Anthony Miller as CEO, incumbent Peter King to retire

Reuters
Published9 Sep 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Westpac appoints insider Anthony Miller as CEO, incumbent Peter King to retire
Westpac appoints insider Anthony Miller as CEO, incumbent Peter King to retire

*

Miller to take charge from Dec. 16

*

King to retire after 30 years at bank

*

Westpac shares fall as much as 2.2%

(Updates with share moves and analyst comments)

By Adwitiya Srivastava

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp has appointed its business and wealth division head Anthony Miller as its new chief executive and managing director, effective from Dec. 16, Australia's third-largest lender said on Monday.

Miller will succeed Peter King, who is retiring on Dec. 15 after a 30-year career at Westpac including five years as CEO.

Before joining Westpac in 2020, Miller had served as the CEO of Deutsche Bank's Australia and New Zealand operations and co-head of investment bank APAC. He has also worked with Goldman Sachs for 16 years.

"We would not expect the new leadership to change the direction or outlook for Westpac. King took control at a difficult time for the bank, and he leaves it in pretty good shape having returned the bank to loan and earnings growth and resolved a number of risk issues," said Nathan Zaia, a senior equities analyst at Morningstar.

"For Miller, the big challenge will be successfully executing on the technology simplification which is currently underway."

A former chief financial officer of Westpac, King was appointed as acting CEO in December 2019. He then transitioned to a permanent role in April 2020 and helmed the company through the COVID-19 pandemic. Westpac's stock price has doubled during his time as CEO, as of Friday's close.

Shares of Westpac fell as much as 2.2% as of 1230 GMT, in tandem with a sell-off in the broader market.

"Peter has provided much needed stability to the bank while transforming risk management. He simplified the company’s portfolio of businesses and returned it to growth in key divisions," Westpac Chair Steven Gregg said in a statement.

With the appointment, Westpac has become the second major Australian bank this year to execute a CEO succession. National Australia Bank picked Andrew Irvine in February to succeed Ross McEwan as its CEO. (Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Subhranshu Sahu)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWestpac appoints insider Anthony Miller as CEO, incumbent Peter King to retire

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue