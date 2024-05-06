Westpac Unveils Buyback, Special Dividend as Profit Declines
Westpac Banking Corp. increased its buyback program and handed investors a special dividend, helping to offset first-half profit that met analyst expectations as competition in mortgages weighed on the Australian lender’s key consumer business.
(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp. increased its buyback program and handed investors a special dividend, helping to offset first-half profit that met analyst expectations as competition in mortgages weighed on the Australian lender’s key consumer business.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message