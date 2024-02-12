We’ve Reached Peak Celebrity PDA

Celebrity PDA—public display of affection—has spiked to feverish levels off the football field, too. We’re awash in starry-eyed stars kissing and nuzzling or, if the couple is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, full-on making out on the Emmys red carpet. At this year’s Golden Globes, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet repeatedly locked lips at their table, while Bill Hader and Ali Wong engaged in a lingering on-camera kiss after Wong won the award for best actress in a limited series. Kieran Culkin used his acceptance speech after winning best actor in a drama series to ask his wife for another child. “I want more," he said. “You said ‘maybe’ if I win! I love you so much."