WeWork India to launch ₹3,000 crore IPO this week as shareholders trim stake
Summary
The IPO is a pure offer for sale as promoter Embassy Buildcon LLP and investor WeWork International sell shares.
Bengaluru: WeWork India Management Ltd, the country's largest flexible workspace operator, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday as its shareholders plan to raise up to ₹3,000 crore.
