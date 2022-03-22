Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world in many layers. The way of living has witnessed a drastic shift and one of which is also working from home. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, people were pushed to adapt work from home (WFH) notion. Even corporates were motivating and taking various measures to ensure their employees had a seamless working environment from their homes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now that Covid cases have slowed down rapidly and significantly, many offices have started to open, however, looks like employees are not ready to go back to the normal desk of their office. Instead, many are ready to quit their jobs.

A survey was conducted by recruitment and staffing firm CIEL HR Services and shared with the Economic Times, where it showed that at least 6 out of 10 employees were ready to resign instead of returning to the office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey also revealed that a similar number of respondents were ready to skip higher payscale jobs that would require them to attend office. These opinions were alike for employees coming from a diverse segment such as IT, outsourcing, tech startups, consulting, BFSI, and business-enabling functions among others.

Explaining the reason for opting to work from home, the survey stated that among numerous reasons for people deciding WFH is that the environment allowed a better work-life balance without impacting their work efficiencies.

Explaining the reason for opting to work from home, the survey stated that among numerous reasons for people deciding WFH is that the environment allowed a better work-life balance without impacting their work efficiencies.

Further, the survey highlighted that from 620 companies covered, 40% are fully working from home, while 26% are in a hybrid mode. Meanwhile, in the remaining companies, employees are working from the office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the survey highlighted that from 620 companies covered, 40% are fully working from home, while 26% are in a hybrid mode. Meanwhile, in the remaining companies, employees are working from the office.

