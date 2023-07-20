Brij Bhushan gets bail in wrestlers' sexual harassment case1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan has been granted bail by a Delhi court in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case
A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case of women wrestlers. The court has also allowed the bail application of suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.
