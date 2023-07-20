A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case of women wrestlers. The court has also allowed the bail application of suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

“I am granting bail on a bond of ₹25,000 each with certain conditions," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal said.

While granting bail, the Delhi court also directed the accused to not leave the country without its prior permission. He has also been directed to not offer any inducement to witnesses in the case.

On June 15, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against a six-time MP under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The sections include 354 (pertaining to assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (related to sexual harassment), 354D (concerning stalking), and 506 (relating to criminal intimidation).

The court had earlier in the day reserved its order on the bail applications of Brij Bhushan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

During the hearing earlier in the day, the public prosecutor, representing Delhi Police, asked the court to try the accused as per law and impose certain conditions if relief was granted.

When the court asked the prosecutor if he was opposing the bail application, he said, “I am neither opposing nor supporting." “Application should be dealt as per law and the order passed by the court," the prosecutor told the court.

The counsel who appeared for the complainants opposed the application of Brij Bhushan, saying the accused was very influential. “Bail should not be granted. If at all it is granted, strict conditions must be imposed. Witnesses have been approached from time to time, no threat though," he told the court.

Brij Bhushan's counsel then told the court that he will abide by all conditions.