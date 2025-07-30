What actor Prakash Raj told ED in 4 hours of questioning: ‘Was offered money in 2016, but…’

Actor Prakash Raj, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling case, has said that he did not receive any money because he had refused the offer.

Speaking with reporters after meeting the ED officials in Hyderabad, Prakash Raj said he was offered money in 2016 but he refused on “moral grounds”. Raj, who was questioned for about four hours, said he did the assignment with the apps but chose not to take any money.

Prakash Raj also said he had discontinued promoting the apps.

“The officers summoned me as a citizen of the country in connection with a money laundering case linked to betting apps. It was something I was offered back in 2016. On moral grounds, I chose not to pursue it,” he said.

The actor further told the media that he informed the ED officials that he did not receive any money as he had declined the offer. “I have shared all the information I possess. The officers are doing their job, and as a responsible citizen, it is my duty to cooperate and respond to their questions,” he said.

Prakash Raj added that he has not been asked to appear again for questioning.

Besides him, the law enforcement agency had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the online betting case.

The agency asked Daggubati (40) to appear before the zonal office in Hyderabad on July 23, Raj (60) on July 30, Deverakonda (36) on August 6 and Lakshmi (47) on August 13. The actors had “endorsed” online betting apps – such as Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, Lotus365 – allegedly involved in generating “illicit” funds for celebrity fee, official sources had said.

Some of these "well-known" persons, the sources said, have earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them and claimed that they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity like betting.

