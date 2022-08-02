What Adani group plans to do with 5G spectrum

Gautam Adani's group said on Tuesday that the ₹212 crore worth of 5G spectrum it has bought will be used to create a digital infrastructure portfolio that includes data centres. Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band for 20 years in the 5G spectrum auction that concluded on Monday.

