What Adani group plans to do with 5G spectrum

- Adani group said that the 5G spectrum will accelerate the pace and scale of the group's digitisation of its core infrastructure, primary industry and B2C business portfolio
Gautam Adani's group said on Tuesday that the ₹212 crore worth of 5G spectrum it has bought will be used to create a digital infrastructure portfolio that includes data centres. Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band for 20 years in the 5G spectrum auction that concluded on Monday.
In a statement, the Adani group said that the spectrum will accelerate the pace and scale of the group's digitisation of its core infrastructure, primary industry and B2C business portfolio.
"Acquiring 400MHz of spectrum is the Group's first step in integrating its digital infrastructure portfolio, which includes Data Centres, Terrestrial Fibre and Submarine Cables, Industrial Cloud, AI Innovation Labs, Cybersecurity and SuperApps," the Adani group said.
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said, "The Adani Group's foray into the industrial 5G space will allow our portfolio companies to offer a set of new add on services that capitalizes on all the other digital segments we are building."
Adani Group plans to use the airwaves for its data centres as well as the super app it is building to support businesses from electricity distribution to airports, and gas retailing to ports. Adani group bought less than one per cent of the spectrum that was sold in the auction.
The Adani group's broader strategy is to digitally integrate its current and future businesses includes linking its data centres through a network of submarine and terrestrial cables, building the largest industrial operations cloud in the world, developing the super app to offer a suite of services across its consumer base of 400 million, and establishing a world-class AI centre of excellence, the Adani group said in a statement.
Rival Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio was the top bidder at the 5G spectrum auction. Reliance Jio walked away with nearly half of the airwaves that was sold in the auction. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd were also other major bidders in the 5G spectrum auction.
