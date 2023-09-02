What Are America’s ‘Bucket List’ Sports Experiences?
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Summary
- Tennis at the U.S. Open is one. The Masters is another. What other tickets in this country live up to the billing?
The U.S. Open tennis tournament is often hailed as “one of the great sporting events in America"—partly because it happens in New York City, and New York City can’t help but be rigorously full of itself, and also because, yes, the U.S. Open is one of the great sporting events in America.
