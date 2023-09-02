What Are America’s ‘Bucket List’ Sports Experiences?

This is the only one I’m certain about. If it’s one of my children, there is nothing better. I’m reliably told the experience is even better as a grandparent. Please know: I’m not one of those sportsparents. I sit there with my iced coffee, I keep my composure, I never yell at the refs, and I haven’t gambled on an Under-10 soccer game in months. On a weekend afternoon, there is nowhere I’d rather be, the pride rushing from my heart as I watch my own kids. Unless they decide to play goalie, because I won’t be able to take it, and I’m going to need the glass box, and the crane.

