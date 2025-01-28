The term ‘Dummy’ school is making headlines after the Delhi High Court on Monday instructed the CBSE and the state government to take strict action against these schools that allegedly allow students to sit for exams without attending classes. These institutions exploit loopholes in the education system. Let us discover what the term ‘Dummy’ school actually implies.

What are '"dummy" schools? According to a petitioner named Rajeev Aggarwal, "dummy" schools provide a "virtual platform" to students to avail the benefit of Delhi state quota seats. Through this loophole, students show that they had migrated to Delhi after qualifying class 10 exam and appear for the board exams, even though they do not meet the minimum required attendance criteria.

The petitioner filed a PIL challenging the eligibility criterion applied by Delhi University and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for grant of MBBS or BDS seats under the Delhi State Quota (DSQ). Meanwhile, DSQ seats are meant for the bonafide residents of NCT of Delhi.

The practice of dummy schools is popular among JEE and NEET aspirants as can override regular attendance through this systemic flaw. Coaching centres in partnerships with traditional schools provide this facility, so that students could prepare for entrance exams without attending regular school.

Also Read | CBSE issues ‘show-cause’ notices to 29 schools after surprise inspections

Delhi High Court's whip The Delhi High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela labelled this scheme as a "fraud." Condemning this practice, the court reprimanded the authorities for allowing such schools to function which permit students to attend coaching classes and appear in exams based on “absolutely false information,” PTI reported.

"It has been noticed that students do not attend classes in schools; rather spend time in coaching centres. However they are allowed to take examinations by education boards where they are required to put in requisite minimum attendance. We therefore direct the state government and CBSE to conduct inspection in this regard," the court said.

Also Read | CTET Result 2024 announced at cbseresults.nic.in: Check details here