What changed in India after Lok Sabha election 2024 voting?

Voting in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Saturday, June 1. In two significant shifts the following day, June 2, at least two notable changes occurred across the country – the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced a nationwide toll hike averaging 5 percent, while Amul, a leading milk supplier in India, raised prices on its milk across all variants.

The annual revision of highway toll fees was supposed to take effect on April 1. However, the hike was deferred due to the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The change in the toll fee was announced a day after the elections concluded.

“The process required for the decision on the power tariff may be continued by the State Regulatory Commission. However, tariff award shall be made only on the completion of poll in the relevant state, i.e. after the poll date/dates in the state. In respect of the clarification sought, it is stated that user fee may be seen in the context of the power tariff as mentioned in the Commission's instruction cited above," the ECI said in a communication to the Ministry of Road and Transport in April.

The toll fee adjustment is an annual revision linked to changes in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation. “The new user fee will come into effect from 3.6.2024," a senior NHAI official was quoted as saying by a news agency on Sunday.

This means that motorists across nearly 855 user fee plazas on the national highway network where a fee is levied will have to shell out some more money to cross over. At some toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, toll booth employees gave people pamphlets informing them about the toll hike. Some toll plazas also made announcements through loudspeakers.

Another such change aligning with the culmination of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is the change in Amul milk prices. Starting today, June 3, Amul has implemented a price increase on its fresh pouch milk nationwide. The new prices include a rise of ₹2 for 500ml of Amul Gold, Re 1 and ₹2 for 500ml and 1 L of Amul Taaza, respectively, and ₹3 per litre for Amul Buffalo Milk.

“This price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. Our member unions have also increased farmers' compensation by approximately 6-8 per cent over the last one year," the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand, said on Sunday.

“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the statement said.

