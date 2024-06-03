What changed in India after Lok Sabha election 2024 voting?
Voting in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Saturday, June 1. In two significant shifts the following day, June 2, at least two notable changes occurred across the country – the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced a nationwide toll hike averaging 5 percent, while Amul, a leading milk supplier in India, raised prices on its milk across all variants.