What climate change looks like in the Arctic
Felicity Aston , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST
SummaryWe are running out of time to understand this unique environment.
The history of exploration in the Arctic by European and North American expeditions is littered with gruesome ways to die. The challenges of navigating the merciless landscape are many, which is why the first humans to travel over the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean to reach the North Pole, the geographical top of the world, arrived as late as 1969—the same year astronauts made it to the surface of the moon.
