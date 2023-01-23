What’s next in the Yes Bank AT1 bonds saga?3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:06 AM IST
Yes Bank’s AT-1 bonds were the first in India where a write-off was triggered
The Bombay High Court has set aside a March 2020 decision by the banking regulator and the Yes Bank administrator to write off ₹8,415 crore worth of the bank’s additional tier-1 bonds as part of a bailout of the private lender. Mint explains the likely impact of the decision.
