What’s next in the Yes Bank AT1 bonds saga?

AT-1 bonds are a type of unsecured bonds issued by banks to shore up their core capital base to meet Basel III norms. It pays a periodic coupon and has a call option, which can be used by the banks to buy these bonds back from investors after a certain period. They are generally issued on private placement basis, without having any maturity period. These bonds are subordinate to all other debt and senior only to equity. The rating on the instrument essentially reflects the ability to service its coupon. When a bank becomes non-viable, Basel III AT-1 bonds are either converted into equity or written down.