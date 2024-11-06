What did Donald Trump say about Israel-Gaza and Russia-Ukraine wars in his victory speech? Know here

Donald Trump's re-entry to the White House is confirmed. The Republican candidate is leading with 277 electoral votes and has thus crossed the minimum 270 mark to become the 47th President of the United States.

On Wednesday morning, he delivered his victory speech at the Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida in the presence of his family. This marks a historic moment for America, as it is the first time in 120 years for a President to return after his ouster following his first term. He registered victory in three swing states: North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Trump will be only the second president to serve non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland, a feat last accomplished 132 years ago. Grover Cleveland was the 22nd and 24th President of the US, serving from 1885 to 1889 and 1893 to 1897.

Let's look at what Donald Trump said about wars: The Republican US presidential nominee in his victory speech on November 6 said, “I'm not going to start wars, I'm going to stop wars.”

“We had no wars; for four years, we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS,” said Donald Trump.

This marks a big move amid raging wars across the world that took unprecedented shape during 46th President Joe Biden's administration. The billionaire businessman became the first sitting US President, during his last reign from 2016 to 2020, to meet a North Korean leader. He shook hands with North Korea's supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, at a historic summit in Singapore.

Thus, one of the major policy decisions Donald Trump vowed to make is to make efforts to end wars around the world. However, he did not particularly emphasise where this policy will be directed, but according to geopolitical experts, Ukraine and Israel will most likely be the focus areas of Trump 2.0.