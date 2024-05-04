Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ News / What did Joe Biden mean when he called India 'xenophobic'?
BackBack

What did Joe Biden mean when he called India 'xenophobic'?

Chanchal

Joe Biden has blamed ‘xenophobia’ for the economic struggles of India and other countries. What did he mean?

US President Joe Biden (Bloomberg)Premium
US President Joe Biden (Bloomberg)

In comments that could spell trouble for the United States, President Joe Biden called has India “xenophobic", saying the country was struggling with its economy because of its 'reluctance to accept immigrants'. Blaming “xenophobia" for the economic woes of India and other countries, Joe Biden said one of the reasons for America's economy growth was immigration. Apart from India, Joe Biden also gave examples of economical struggles faced by China, Russia and Japan. “They are xenophobic," he said.

"One of the reasons why our economy's growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants," Joe Biden said at a Washington fundraising event, adding, “Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong," Joe Biden said.

WHAT DOES ‘XENOPHOBIA’ MEAN?

What does xenophobia mean exactly? In simpler terms, xenophobia means “fear and hatred of strangers or foreigners or of anything that is strange or foreign" you have come in contact with, according to Merriam-Webster.

The term “xenos" can be translated as either "stranger" or "guest," and phobos, means “fear".

WHAT DID JOE BIDEN MEAN?

With his remarks, Joe Biden implied that the robust economy of the US is attributable to how it has embraced immigrants, contrasting with economic challenges faced by countries like India, China, and Japan due to their “fear" of immigrants.

“They don't want immigrants," Joe Biden said.

US TONES DOWN JOE BIDEN'S COMMENTS

While the comments were not politically correct, the US has definitely tried to tone it down, saying the comment meant that America was a nation of immigrants. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, “The president was merely trying to send a broader message that “the United States is a nation of immigrants."

It's in our DNA," he said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that the POTUS was making a “broader point" and respected its allies and partners.

“It relates to our relationship with our allies, that continues. Obviously, we have a strong relationship with India (and) with Japan. And the President, if you just look at the last three years, has certainly focused on those diplomatic relationships. He was talking about who we are as a country. He was talking about the importance of being in a country of immigrants, especially as you see the attacks that we have seen very recently, in the last couple of years, those attacks on immigrants, in particular," the White House Press Secretary said.

(With agency inputs)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chanchal
Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 May 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue