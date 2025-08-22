What happened to Jaswinder Bhalla before he passed away? Close friend and doctors reveal….

Friend and doctors of Jaswinder Bhalla revealed that the actor suffered brain stroke and lost a lot of blood while his treatment was in progress at that time before he passed away on 22 August, Friday. He breathed his last at 4:35 am today, according to doctors.

His close friend Bal Mukand Sharma stated that Jaswinder Bhalla suffered a brain stroke on 20 August evening, following which he was moved to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, BBC reported.

"He was in a critical condition on admission. He was under the care of the Neurosurgery team and managed on ventilator and cardio supportive drugs for 2 days. In spite of best clinical care and all resuscitative efforts, due to the severity of the illness, he passed away today at 04:35 am," Fortis Hospital's statement read.

Bhalla's final rites are scheduled to be held in Mohali on Saturday. Leaders from various political parties expressed their condolences, paying tribute to his dedicated service in public life.

Condolences pour in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also shared his sorrow over Bhalla's passing through a message on X. "The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatar will always reside in our hearts," Mann mentioned.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warringa also mourned his demise, saying, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Jaswinder Bhalla ji. A proud Punjabi voice around the world, his contribution and love for the community will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family & admirers," Warring said on X.

Who was Jaswinder Bhalla? Bhalla was born on May 4, 1960, in Ludhiana. He completed his BSc (Hons) and MSc from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, and later earned a PhD in Agricultural Extension.

In 1989, Bhalla began his professional journey at PAU as an assistant professor. Over the years, he held various academic roles and was appointed Professor and Head of the Department of Extension Education in 2015. After over 30 years of service, he retired from the university in May 2020.

Beyond his academic contributions, Bhalla had a passion for performing. Alongside his colleague Sharma, he entertained audiences at college festivals with comedic sketches. His entry into Punjabi cinema came in 1998 with Dullha Bhatti, followed by Mahaul Theek Hai (1999), a satirical take on the Punjab Police directed by the legendary Jaspal Bhatti.

Bhalla was quite prominent among Punjabi audience globally with his art work in the satirical series “Chhankata”, including movies "Carry on Jatta" and “Jatt & Juliet” and “Sardaar Ji”. His role as Advocate Dhillon in Carry on Jatta was particularly well-received. Lines like “Kala Kot Avein Nahi Paya” and “Gandi Aulad Na Majaa Na Swad” became instant classics, resonating widely with audiences.

Bhalla’s last appearance on screen was in “Shinda Shinda No Papa”, a film by Gippy Grewal.