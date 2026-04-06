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What happens if KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2026 gets washed out due to heavy rain in Kolkata? All scenarios explained

The KKR vs PBKS clash in IPL 2026 was halted due to rain after just 3.4 overs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR were 25/2 when the rain gods came down after Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. KKR have so far lost both their games.

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Apr 2026, 09:51 PM IST
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Groundsmen cover the pitch as rain halts play during KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2026.
Groundsmen cover the pitch as rain halts play during KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2026. (AFP)
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were 25/2 in 3.4 overs when rain halted play during their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Monday. What started as a slight drizzle, turned into a thunderstorm with heavy rain as the players are in for a longer wait.

Having lost the first two matches, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first on a dry surface. However, Rahane's decision backfired as Punjab Kings' Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett struck twice in the space of three balls to send back Finn Allen (6) and Cameron Green (4), displaying fine control over swing and seam. Rahane (8 not out) and young wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7) were at the crease at the time of stoppage.

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With Eden Gardens equipped with full ground covers, the groundstaff sprang into action, swiftly covering the entire field. Although there was a brief relent as the covers started coming off but the rain gods returned with thunderstorm and lightning, leaving spectators frustrated.

Incidentally, last season's KKR vs PBKS fixture at the Eden (April 26) was also affected by rain, with both teams forced to share a point.

What will happen in case there is a washout?

  • Unlike the playoffs, the league games do not have a Reserve Day in place in IPL. All the matches in IPL 2026 have a extra 120-minute window if there is any stoppage in play or delay. For an outcome of the match, a minimum of five overs needs to be played.
  • For a five-over contest to start, the cut-off time in the KKR vs PBKS match is 11:14 PM IST. If the match doesn't start at all, both KKR and Punjab Kings will share a point each. The total spectator count at Eden Gardens for this match is 29,358, possibly due to a Monday fixture and overcast conditions.

What did the IMD say about Kolkata weather on April 6?

According to the IMD, the rain has been triggered by a low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing over North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh, leading to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

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"Thunderstorms with lightning and rain may occur in most districts of South Bengal. From Sunday to Thursday, scattered rainfall is likely across the state, with higher intensity on Tuesday and Wednesday," the IMD said.

Weather conditions are expected to worsen on Tuesday, with Kalbaisakhi storms likely to bring winds of 50-60 kmph, along with lightning and heavy rain in Kolkata and adjoining areas. KKR will play Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday but that too has some rain forecast.

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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