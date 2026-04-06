What happens if KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2026 gets washed out due to heavy rain in Kolkata? All scenarios explained

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were 25/2 in 3.4 overs when rain halted play during their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Monday. What started as a slight drizzle, turned into a thunderstorm with heavy rain as the players are in for a longer wait.
Having lost the first two matches, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first on a dry surface. However, Rahane's decision backfired as Punjab Kings' Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett struck twice in the space of three balls to send back Finn Allen (6) and Cameron Green (4), displaying fine control over swing and seam. Rahane (8 not out) and young wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7) were at the crease at the time of stoppage.
With Eden Gardens equipped with full ground covers, the groundstaff sprang into action, swiftly covering the entire field. Although there was a brief relent as the covers started coming off but the rain gods returned with thunderstorm and lightning, leaving spectators frustrated.
Incidentally, last season's KKR vs PBKS fixture at the Eden (April 26) was also affected by rain, with both teams forced to share a point.
According to the IMD, the rain has been triggered by a low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing over North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh, leading to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.
"Thunderstorms with lightning and rain may occur in most districts of South Bengal. From Sunday to Thursday, scattered rainfall is likely across the state, with higher intensity on Tuesday and Wednesday," the IMD said.
Weather conditions are expected to worsen on Tuesday, with Kalbaisakhi storms likely to bring winds of 50-60 kmph, along with lightning and heavy rain in Kolkata and adjoining areas. KKR will play Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday but that too has some rain forecast.
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