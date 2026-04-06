What happens if KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2026 gets washed out due to heavy rain in Kolkata? All scenarios explained

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were 25/2 in 3.4 overs when rain halted play during their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Monday. What started as a slight drizzle, turned into a thunderstorm with heavy rain as the players are in for a longer wait.

Having lost the first two matches, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first on a dry surface. However, Rahane's decision backfired as Punjab Kings' Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett struck twice in the space of three balls to send back Finn Allen (6) and Cameron Green (4), displaying fine control over swing and seam. Rahane (8 not out) and young wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7) were at the crease at the time of stoppage.

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With Eden Gardens equipped with full ground covers, the groundstaff sprang into action, swiftly covering the entire field. Although there was a brief relent as the covers started coming off but the rain gods returned with thunderstorm and lightning, leaving spectators frustrated.

Incidentally, last season's KKR vs PBKS fixture at the Eden (April 26) was also affected by rain, with both teams forced to share a point.

What will happen in case there is a washout? Unlike the playoffs, the league games do not have a Reserve Day in place in IPL. All the matches in IPL 2026 have a extra 120-minute window if there is any stoppage in play or delay. For an outcome of the match, a minimum of five overs needs to be played.

For a five-over contest to start, the cut-off time in the KKR vs PBKS match is 11:14 PM IST. If the match doesn't start at all, both KKR and Punjab Kings will share a point each. The total spectator count at Eden Gardens for this match is 29,358, possibly due to a Monday fixture and overcast conditions. What did the IMD say about Kolkata weather on April 6? According to the IMD, the rain has been triggered by a low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing over North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh, leading to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

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"Thunderstorms with lightning and rain may occur in most districts of South Bengal. From Sunday to Thursday, scattered rainfall is likely across the state, with higher intensity on Tuesday and Wednesday," the IMD said.

Weather conditions are expected to worsen on Tuesday, with Kalbaisakhi storms likely to bring winds of 50-60 kmph, along with lightning and heavy rain in Kolkata and adjoining areas. KKR will play Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday but that too has some rain forecast.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in