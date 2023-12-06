What happens when it is too hot to work?

Excess heat exacerbates existing medical conditions like lung disease or cardiovascular problems, making them more lethal. It also raises the risk of dehydration which can lead to kidney problems. The very worst extremes of heat and humidity can make it impossible for people to cool down; in effect, their organs cook. In America alone it is thought that heat waves kill more people each year than any other type of natural disaster. A recent study by the Lancet, a medical journal, tried to calculate the effect that this can have on economies (see chart).

