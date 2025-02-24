What happens when Pope Francis passes away? A step-by-step guide on Vatican’s Papal transition process

Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalised since February 14 after struggling with breathing difficulties. Diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, his health has significantly deteriorated in the past 24 hours, with the Vatican officially describing his condition as “critical” for the first time. He now requires supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions.

Also Read | Pope Francis is critical condition after asthama-like respiratory crisis

Francis has battled various health issues in recent years. His vulnerability to lung infections stems from pleurisy in his youth, which resulted in part of his lung being removed. As concerns over his worsening condition grow, preparations are already in place for the next steps in case of his passing.

Advertisement

What happens If Pope Francis passes away? When a pope dies, the camerlengo (a senior Vatican official)—currently Cardinal Kevin Farrell—confirms his death, traditionally by calling out his name in his private chapel. However, modern medical announcements may replace this ritual.

The papal signet ring, used for sealing official documents, will be destroyed to mark the end of his reign, and his private apartments will be sealed. The College of Cardinals will be formally notified before an official Vatican statement is released to the world.

Pope Francis’s Final Resting Place Most popes are buried in the Vatican Grottoes beneath St. Peter’s Basilica, but Pope Francis has chosen a different path. In a 2023 interview, he stated that he wished to be buried at Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, a church he deeply cherished.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who is George Koovakad? PM Modi lauds Indian priest elevated by Pope

His funeral would take place four to six days after his death, led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. The traditional nine-day mourning period, known as Novendiale, will follow, during which the Church will hold special prayers and tributes. Roughly three weeks after Francis’s funeral, the College of Cardinals will gather in the Sistine Chapel for the highly secretive papal conclave.

As of January 2025, only 138 of the 252 cardinals are eligible to vote, with a strict age limit of 80. The voting process follows ancient traditions: ballots are cast in secrecy, and if no candidate secures a two-thirds majority, multiple rounds take place.

The world watches for the famous smoke signals—black indicating no decision, white announcing the selection of a new pope. When a successor is chosen, a cardinal will proclaim Habemus papam ("We have a pope") from St. Peter’s Basilica, introducing the new leader of the Catholic Church.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pope Francis fears the worst—Swiss Guard allegedly rehearsing his funeral

In November 2024, Pope Francis approved a major revision to papal funeral rites, shifting away from elaborate traditions.

Unlike his predecessors, the Pope will not be buried in three coffins (cypress, lead, and oak). His body may also not be displayed for public viewing, breaking away from centuries-old customs. His focus on simplicity reflects his vision of humility in leadership.