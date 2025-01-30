Israeli architect-turned-yoga expert is in the spotlight after she traced the connection of food with the divine by following traditional Vedic practices of eating food. Promoting traditional eating practices, she emphasised the benefits of using the right hand, which enhances energy flow and digestion.

In a post on social media platform Instagram, Maayan Ben Dov (Durga) said, “What happens to your energies when you eat with your hands on the floor.” Describing the benefits of eating in the traditional way she said, “Crossed legs prevents the energy from leakage.” The video subtitle adds, “We want to eat when the right nostrils is active, which stimulates digestive and eliminative process.”

Maayan Ben Dov, who claims to be certified Master of Yoga and Meditation by the International Shivananda Yoga Vedanta Organization, stated, “Then we use the right hand (when the right nostril is active, this is the hand that has active energy charge). Also, each finger of the active hand carries energy with a different frequency, the energy of 5 elements. And when it comes in contact with food, it charges the food with the energy of five elements.”

As per the video's caption, Maayan Ben Dov conducts daily classes for those who wish to improve their health and well-being and create a healthy lifestyle. From asanas, pranayama, and meditation to mantras, she claims that these practices harmonise body and mind. These practices impart positive energy, physical and mental strength, confidence, and peace of mind. Check the viral video HERE.

Establishing the link with Alambhusha, she said, “The right hand forms the Vyana Mudra, which stimulates the work of the stomach and the large intestine.”

“I am also an architect specializing in Vastu Shastra, an ancient Vedic science of designing healing houses by aligning with the energy flows and vibrations of the universe,” her LinkedIn profile states. According to her LinkedIn profile, she left behind her lucrative career as an architect in Tel Aviv and now resides in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. She found solace in ancient yoga knowledge and has dedicated her life to it.

Social media reaction The viral video amassed over 17 thousand likes, 6.59 lakh views and several comments. Her insights have resonated widely as a user replied, “After centuries of whites calling Hindus mannerless for eating like this , today a white lady showing the world the science behind it . World is really changing.” Another user commented, “Western people now realise the truth and our own people feel inferior with eating own hands….stick to the roots.”