Swiggy has revealed what India ate in the year 2022. This year was a back-to-normal year after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. People avoided eating outside, ordering in or hang out at the visibly crowded place. New trends in food and grocery delivery also emerged. According to Swiggy, Biryani set the new records with 2.28 biryani orders per second. Not just Biryani, India also tried foreign flavours with Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) as they emerged as popular choices. Swiggy Instamart was also a hit among the users for a quick delivery of groceries.

The most-eaten dish this year was biryani. “Users said YES YES YES to Biryani making it the most ordered dish on Swiggy yet again for the 7th year running. Looks like yeh SAAT hum nahin chodenge!! The dish showed," Swiggy said.

The top most ordered dishes on Swiggy were Chicken Biryani, Masala Dosa, Chicken Fried Rice, Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Naan, Veg Fried Rice, Veg Biryani and Tandoori Chicken. The foreign dishes people ate this year were Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowl, Spicy Ramen and Sushi.

According to Swiggy, “The top 10 most ordered snacks on Swiggy are Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French Fries, Garlic Breadsticks, Hot wings, Taco, Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread, and Mingles Bucket."

And the top ordered desserts were Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Choco Lava Cake, Rasgulla, Chocochips Ice Cream, Alphonso Mango Ice Cream, Kaju Katli, Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Death By Chocolate, and Hot Chocolate Fudge, Swiggy said.

“Top 5 cuisines sold by Cloud Kitchens: North Indian, Chinese/Pan Asian, Biryani, Desserts/Ice cream, Burgers/American, South Indian," it said.

In a statement, Swiggy said, “Swiggy Food marketplace served customers through the length and breadth of India. Customers placed their first orders in cities like Srinagar, Port Blair, Munnar, Aizawl, Jalna, Bhilwara and more. For the first time new cities experienced the joy of getting their groceries delivered to them in minutes on Swiggy Instamart."

On Swiggy One, Bengaluru saved the most with free deliveries. “Bangalore emerged as the top city that saved the most with Swiggy One. Making the most of the benefits, members from Bangalore saved over INR 100 Crores followed closely by those in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi. One member from Delhi alone saved the highest of ₹2.48 lakh."

Speaking of the delivery executives, Manoj VK from Thiruvananthapuram and Dinesh Kumar from Trichy and Sachin Saini from Panipat were the busiest delivery partners. They clocked over 8,300 orders. Among the women delivery executives, Thresia and Viji from Thiruvananthapuram made nearly 6,000 orders.