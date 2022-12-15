What India ate in 2022: Swiggy reveals most ordered dishes

Swiggy has revealed what India ate in the year 2022. This year was a back-to-normal year after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. People avoided eating outside, ordering in or hang out at the visibly crowded place. New trends in food and grocery delivery also emerged. According to Swiggy, Biryani set the new records with 2.28 biryani orders per second. Not just Biryani, India also tried foreign flavours with Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) as they emerged as popular choices. Swiggy Instamart was also a hit among the users for a quick delivery of groceries.

