‘Sikandar’ star Salman Khan battling 3 severe health conditions — What is brain aneurysm, AVM and trigeminal neuralgia?

‘Sikandar’ star Salman Khan revealed that he was diagnosed brain aneurysm, AV malformation and trigeminal neuralgia on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday, June 21. Appearing as the new season's first guest, the Bollywood superstar made this big disclosure of this concerning health conditions casually while in the first episode of the most-awaited comedy show.
The 59-year-old legendary actor said, “Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain (I'm out here breaking my bones every day — ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on)."
Casually referring to the neurological disorders and struggles he's living with he said that he doesn't have the strength anymore to start from scratch, in case the ‘wife’ decides to leave and take ‘half his money.' He made this statement when was asked about getting married by host Kapil Sharma.
Salman Khan confirmed that he is suffering from 3 health conditions, namely brain aneurysm, AV malformation and trigeminal neuralgia.
According to US' National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), cerebral aneurysm or brain aneurysm is a weak spot on an artery in the brain that balloons and fills with blood. This is a life-threatening condition as it shows symptoms only when it ruptures, causing haemorrhagic stroke.
NINDS describes arteriovenous malformation (AVM) as an abnormal tangle of blood vessels that causes problems with the connections between arteries and veins. This health condition can cause bleeding, seizures, headaches, or neurological issues.
Another major health issue the actor suffers from is trigeminal neuralgia (TN) which is also known as tic douloureux. This health condition is a type of chronic pain disorder that involves sudden attacks of severe facial pain. Often described as electric shock, it affects the trigeminal nerve, which helps in transmitting sensations from the face to the brain.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.