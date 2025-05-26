What is COVID-19 JN.1 variant? A look at symptoms, tests for diagnosis and treatment

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in parts of India, with more than 250 active cases reported so far. The recent surge has been attributed to the emergence of a new variant, JN.1, which has been detected in multiple states. JN.1 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant and is currently under close observation by health authorities for any changes in its transmission rate or associated symptoms.

Majority of the cases are being reported from Kerala as it logs 182 cases. Various state governments have issued advisories, including wearing of masks.

What is JN.1 variant? The JN.1 variant is a new strain of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Similar to Omicron, it spreads easily, but JN.1 carries an additional mutation in its spike protein, the part of the virus that allows it to attach to and enter human cells. This mutation could influence how the virus spreads or how it interacts with the immune system. As a result, scientists are closely monitoring JN.1 to determine whether it is more transmissible or causes different symptoms than earlier variants like Omicron.

What are symptoms of JN.1 variant? The symptoms are mainly similar to those seen in earlier Omicron sub-variants. However, the exact pattern may differ from person to person

Fever: Typically mild and lasts only a short time

Cough: It can be dry or produce a small amount of phlegm

Sore throat: Frequently one of the initial symptoms

Runny or congested nose: It resembles symptoms of a common cold

Headache: It can vary in intensity from mild to moderate

Fatigue: A general sense of tiredness or lack of energy

Body or muscle aches: It is not always present, but can occur in some individuals

Many also reported gastrointestinal symptoms like Diarrhoea and Nausea.

Tests for COVID -19 JN.1 variant diagnosis RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) This is the most accurate and widely used test. It involves taking a swab sample from the nose or throat and can detect the virus even in the early stages of infection.

Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) These tests deliver results within 15 to 30 minutes and are often used for quick screening, especially in crowded environments. However, they may not detect early or asymptomatic infections, so a negative result may need to be confirmed with an RT-PCR test.

Does the JN.1 Variant spread more easily or cause severe illness? Reports indicate that JN.1 might spread faster than some previous variants, likely due to its distinct mutation. As a result, it could lead to a higher number of infections in a shorter period. However, severe cases associated with JN.1 are still uncommon, and most infections appear to be mild.

Most individuals infected with the JN.1 variant typically recover within 5 to 7 days, particularly in mild cases. However, recovery time can differ based on factors such as age, underlying health conditions, and how soon treatment is initiated.

COVID-19 JN.1 treatment For mild cases, one should rest and take fluids at home. One should consult the doctor when taking fever and pain medicines. Steam inhalation and gargles are among ways to treat it. If oxygen levels goes below 94 percent or symptoms become worse, medical help should be requested immediately.

A previous COVID-19 infection may provide some protection, but it doesn't completely prevent reinfection. The JN.1 variant has mutations in its spike protein that may allow it to partially escape the immunity developed from earlier infections.