Besides days dedicated to chocolates, kisses, promises, and proposals, Valentine's week is also about cherishing female friendship. Galentine's Day celebrated on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day, is all about ladies cherishing their female friends. Coinciding with 'Kiss Day', Galentine's Day came into a trend because of the popular sitcom "Parks and Recreation".

What is Galentine's Day? The Galentine's Day is celebrated on February 13. The concept of 'ladies celebrating ladies' on the day was popularised by Leslie Knope, a character from "Parks and Recreation".

The day is dedicated to celebrating the incredible women in life who are the major support system in life and are always there in the ups and downs.

Galentine's Day: 5 ways to celebrate the day -One of the best ways to celebrate Galentines Day for girls is by expressing gratitude to the best ladies of their lives, be it their mother, sister, or friend. To do so, girls can organise a party for their loved ones or just plan a dinner at home.

-Another way to celebrate the day can be by giving them small presents or leaving an appreciation note for them.

-Girls can also plan their night out with DIY drinks or booze, delicious food, etc.

-Spending time on a movie date can also make the day memorable. Those who enjoy going out for a celebration can hit the cinema halls, whereas, those who prefer a peaceful celebration can plan a movie date at home.

-The best way to celebrate is to pamper yourself, so indulging in DIY face masks, manicures, and pedicures with some relaxing music at home can be a beautiful way to make Galentine's Day memorable with your girls.

Significance of Galentine's Day The celebration of Galentine's Day serves as an opportunity for females to express love for ladies in their lives. The day cherishes the power of female friendship. It also offers a chance to acknowledge the support of gal pals, mother, sister, and many other ladies who act as a constant support system.

Celebration of the day might help in strengthening the relationships, and sisterhood. It is also considered a way for individuals to celebrate the day during Valentine's week.

