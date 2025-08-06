Subscribe

What is glioma? The rare disease behind ‘The Walking Dead’ star Kelley Mack's death at 33; symptoms, causes, more

Kelley Mack, star of 'The Walking Dead,' passed away at 33 after battling glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer originating from glial cells. These tumours are challenging to treat and often life-threatening. They primarily affect older adults and children.

Riya R Alex
Updated6 Aug 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Gliomas are malignant or cancerous tumours, although some grow very slowly.
‘The Walking Dead’ star Kelley Mack died at the age of 33 after battling a rare disease called glioma, a condition reportedly diagnosed in 25% brain tumour cases in the United States.

Here's all you need to know about glioma, its types, causes and more.

What is glioma?

A glioma is a tumour that develops when glial cells grow uncontrollably. Glial cells typically support nerves and assist the functioning of the central nervous system, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Gliomas are malignant or cancerous tumours, although some grow very slowly. They are primary brain tumours, meaning they are formed in the brain tissue. While gliomas rarely spread outside the brain or spine, they can still be life-threatening because they are difficult to find and treat surgically, and they can expand into other areas of the brain.

Types of gliomas

Gliomas are classified into three main types depending on the originating glial cell. Some gliomas include multiple cell types, and these are known as mixed gliomas. They are characterised as low, mid, or high-grade, which reflects their growth speed and other characteristics.

Who is prone to developing glioma?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, gliomas are most frequently found in older adults (over 65) and children (under 12). Some other factors that may influence the possibility of gliomas include genetic disorders, radiation or toxin exposure, and sex, as the disease is more common in men than women.

What are the causes of gliomas?

According to reports, alterations to DNA can result in the formation of brain and spinal cord tumours, such as gliomas. Our genes are made up of DNA, which instructs cells on how to grow and divide. When mutations or changes occur in our DNA, they can cause cells to multiply uncontrollably.

What are the symptoms of gliomas?

Some of the common symptoms of gliomas are:

  • Issue with speaking and communicating
  • Vision
  • Cognitive issues such as trouble thinking, learning or remembering
  • Difficulty in walking or maintaining balance
  • Dizziness and headaches
  • Numbness in one part of the body
  • Nausea, vomiting and seizures
  • Personality or behavioural changes

 
