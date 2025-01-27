What is Guillain-Barré syndrome? Symptoms, treatment and care as Maharashtra reports first death, cases top 100 in Pune

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is in the spotlight after first suspected death was reported in Maharashtra's Solapur. Maharashtra government intensified efforts to deal with the outbreak. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) and the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department are keeping close surveillance in the affected area.
Her are top 5 updates about GBS syndrome:
The state health department issued precautionary guidelines, urging citizens to keep a check on water quality and food before consumption. . “Infection can be avoided by not storing cooked and uncooked food items together,” the department said.
Guillain-Barré syndrome is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system, according to World Health Organization. The syndrome affects the nerves that control muscle movement as well as those that transmit pain, temperature and touch sensations.
Guillain-Barré syndrome symptoms are: