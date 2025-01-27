What is Guillain-Barré syndrome? Symptoms, treatment and care as Maharashtra reports first death, cases top 100 in Pune

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is in the spotlight after first suspected death was reported in Maharashtra's Solapur. Maharashtra government intensified efforts to deal with the outbreak. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) and the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department are keeping close surveillance in the affected area.

Her are top 5 updates about GBS syndrome:

Amid the health emergency, a seven-member central high-level expert team has been formed to manage and monitor the rising GBS cases, PTI reported.

According to media reports, the deceased lived in Pune and had returned to his native district before his death.

and had returned to his native district before his death. Maharashtra public health department said that the number of reported cases linked to GBS, which is immunological nerve disorder, have risen to 101 as of January 26. Among these, 81 cases were identified within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 14 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, and six cases in other areas of the district.

Over the health crisis, State Health Minister Prakashrao Abitkar said, "We will soon get the opinion of our expert team of doctors regarding GBS (Guillain-Barré Syndrome) patients. The Pune Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Health Department are working well so that the number of patients does not increase... Currently, there are 101 suspected patients, out of which 73 patients have been diagnosed with GBS. There has been 1 death."

Around 16 patients are currently on ventilators while the affected individuals include 68 males and 33 females.

The state health department issued precautionary guidelines, urging citizens to keep a check on water quality and food before consumption. . “Infection can be avoided by not storing cooked and uncooked food items together,” the department said.

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome? Guillain-Barré syndrome is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system, according to World Health Organization. The syndrome affects the nerves that control muscle movement as well as those that transmit pain, temperature and touch sensations.

Guillain-Barré syndrome symptoms Guillain-Barré syndrome symptoms are:

Weakness or tingling sensations, which starts with legs and proceeds to the arms and face.

Paralysis of the legs, arms, or muscles in the face.

Difficulty in breathing.

Affects ability to speak and swallow.

Difficulty in walking.

Prolonged diarrhoea Treatment and care GBS patients need to be closely monitored and should be hospitalised.

Breathing, heartbeat and blood pressure needs to be closely monitored

There is no known cure for GBS

However, treatments can help improve symptoms.

GBS is typically treated with immunotherapy, such as plasma exchange or intravenous immunoglobulin.

Patients may need rehabilitation services if muscle weakness persists.