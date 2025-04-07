What is Hajj 2025 dress code for men and women? Is Umrah different? Explained

Millions of Muslims travel to Saudi Arabia each year for the holy pilgrimages of Hajj and Umrah. A key part of this journey is entering a sacred state called Ihram. Many think Ihram only means wearing special clothes, but it’s much more.

According to Islam, Ihram is a state of complete purity, both in body and mind. Pilgrims must follow certain rules and rituals when in Ihram. Whether it is the Hajj or Umrah, understanding and following Ihram is necessary for all. It prepares the pilgrim spiritually for the sacred journey ahead.

Hajj 2025 clothes for men During Hajj, Muslim men wear a special outfit called the Ihram. It is made up of two plain white cloths. One part is wrapped around the waist (izar) and the other over the shoulder (rida).

This simple dress shows purity, humbleness and equality in front of the Almighty, removing all signs of wealth or status. Men wear open sandals that show the ankles and the top of the foot.

They cannot wear underwear, socks or stitched clothes, and their heads must stay uncovered.

Hajj 2025 clothes for women For women, Ihram doesn’t need a special garment. They can wear any modest, loose-fitting clothes that cover the full body, except the face and hands.

Simple outfits like long dresses, tunics with pants or abayas are fine. The focus should be on modesty, not style. Shoes must cover the whole foot, and women should carry scarves or shawls to cover their heads and shoulders.

It’s also important to wear comfortable and strong footwear for the journey. The clothing should be respectful and suitable for a spiritual trip.

Is Umrah different from Hajj? Umrah is a special Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah (also spelt Mecca). Though smaller than the Hajj, it is of great importance to Muslims.

Pilgrims visit the Kaaba and perform sacred rituals to worship Allah. It helps refresh faith, cleanse the soul and brings one closer to Allah.

People pray sincerely and ask for forgiveness during this journey. Umrah is a Sunnah, meaning the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) encouraged it. He performed Umrah four times in his life and advised Muslims to do it at least once.