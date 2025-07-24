What is Hulk Hogan's real name? Here are 5 surprising facts about wrestling legend

American wrestler Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday, July 24, at the age of 71 after suffering cardiac arrest in Clearwater, Florida.
The authorities responded to a call on Thursday morning after cardiac arrest. Hogan was declared dead at the hospital, according to a report by news agency AP citing the police statement.
WWE posted a note on X expressing grief over the demise of the wrestler.
“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans," it posted.
(With inputs from agencies)
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.