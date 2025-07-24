What is Hulk Hogan's real name? Here are 5 surprising facts about wrestling legend

American wrestler Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday, July 24, at the age of 71 after suffering cardiac arrest in Clearwater, Florida.

The authorities responded to a call on Thursday morning after cardiac arrest. Hogan was declared dead at the hospital, according to a report by news agency AP citing the police statement.

Here are five surprising facts about Hulk Hogan — Also known as Terry Bollea, Hogan was one of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers. He was the primary attraction at the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985 and remained a prominent figure for years, facing opponents such as Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, The Rock, and even Vince McMahon, the company chairman, the report said.

Hogan won around six WWE championships and was recognised in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Hogan was also a celebrity beyond wrestling, appearing in numerous films and TV programmes, including a reality show about his life on VH1, “Hogan Knows Best.”

Hogan was awarded $115 million in 2016 over a lawsuit against Gawker Media. He sued Gawker in 2012 after it posted a video of him getting intimate with his former best friend’s wife, citing privacy violations, the report said.

The popular wrestler featured in several films, including the third "Rocky" film, where he played the title character, portrayed by Sylvester Stallone.

Hulk Hogan’s final WWE appearance was in 2025 during the Raw Netflix debut.

WWE posted a note on X expressing grief over the demise of the wrestler.

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans," it posted.