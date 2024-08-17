What is Karnataka MUDA scam? Here’s how Siddaramaiah is related with Mysuru Urban Development Authority site grant

Karnataka MUDA scam: Trouble brewing for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday, August 17, decided to sanction his prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) ‘scam,’ according to the Raj Bhavan sources.

The scam alleges MUDA of fraudulently allotting sites to Siddaramaiah's wife. This development comes days after Governor Gehlot issued a "show-cause notice" to CM Siddaramaiah. The notice issued on July 26 demanded response from the CM within seven days over refrainment from prosecution.

Also Read | Trouble for CM Siddaramaiah? Karnataka Guv grants permission to prosecute him

What is the MUDA scam? The MUDA scam involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority which has been recently making headlines relates to the exchange of less desirable land in a remote part of the city with valuable land in a prime area. The controversy surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, as a beneficiary brings the Chief Minister at the centre of suspicion over corruption charges.

Opposition parties allege that the Chief Minister usurped lands that belonged to the Dalit community and suggested that the scam is worth ₹3,000 crore.

Also Read | Foxconn chief to visit Karnataka on Aug 16, may meet CM Siddaramaiah

Accusing MUDA of creating forged documents and obtaining plots worth crores of rupees, the complainant Snehamayi Krishna has levied several allegations in his complaint against Siddaramaiah and his family. In addition to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathy, the complainant accuses Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law Malikarjuna Swamy Devaraj of wrongdoing.

The Chief Minister denied all the allegations and contended that everything was done according to law. He alleged that the Development Authority illegally developed a layout on four acres of land owned by his wife in Mysuru's Kesarur without proper acquisition.

"The Governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by T J Abraham, one Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna," PTI quoted an official from Raj Bhavan as saying.

The Opposition parties comprising BJP and JD(S) have been demanding resignation from CM Siddaramaiah and that the land given to Siddaramaiah's family should be returned. The week-long protest march earlier this month raised the issue and ended with a large rally.